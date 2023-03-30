Buckingham residents are invited to share their climate concerns at a café with a difference.

Mothers CAN (Climate Action Network) is holding a Climate Café on Earth Day - April 22 - at the Buckingham Library from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

With the climate crisis ever-growing, Mothers CAN members want to raise awareness in communities about the things individuals can do to help create a greener, cleaner, healthier future for the next generation and beyond.

Mothers CAN members want to raise climate change awareness in local communities.

The Climate Café is an informal meet up where anyone in the community can share their concerns about the climate crisis, to discuss what could be different, and to hear from Benjamin Sharpe, a climate reality leader.

The café aims to break down barriers and beliefs that individuals are powerless to make a difference, and to gather further ideas and support for future initiatives.

Refreshments and activities for children are available.

Future events will use ideas from the initial café to further explore what action the community can take.

CAN group leader Fiona Kelner said: “Being concerned about the climate crisis has become the new normal with most of us wanting to do something more. That’s why I am so excited to be welcoming Ben Sharpe to Buckingham to learn more about what we as individuals can do.

“I’m looking forward to meeting local people at the Climate Café and to conversations that will be the start of something.”

