Aylesbury Vale pub walk including Prime Minister's estate named as one of the best in the country

A countryside pub walk in Aylesbury has been named as one of the best bar hikes in the country.

A rambling route that incorporates the Chiltern Hills, and the Prime Minister’s Aylesbury Vale estate Chequers, was named as one of the 10 best pub walks in the UK.

Outdoor equipment retailer, Millets, has named a walk between Whiteleaf and Chequers, as one of the best in the UK.

Millets, is encouraging keen walkers to complete a three hours and 10 minutes route by White Leaf Hill. It involves passing through Brush Hill Nature Reserve, walking around the Prime Minister’s countryside retreat in Aylesbury Vale, and looking over the famous White Leaf cross in the Chilterns.

The route includes views of the countryside mansion

The impressive Chequers mansion is owned by the Chequers Trust and was donated to future prime ministers in 1917.

UK leaders can use the estate for official business whilst they are in power.

According to All Trails, the route has proved popular with hikers for its great views, with inclines on the walk described as moderate, and uphill parts of the trek considered manageable.

Millets said it was searching for pub walks that are both family-friendly and have traditional bars included on the route. With the Bucks nominee including the Red Lion in Whiteleaf, and being near to The Plough in Cadsden.