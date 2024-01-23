Aylesbury MP joins opposition to Thames Water's 'unsuitable' pumping station plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aylesbury’s MP has joined calls opposing a water pumping station Thames Water hopes to construct by a local village.

Rob Butler has labelled plans to build a water booster station in Buckland, by nearby cottages, “unsuitable”.

Thames Water is looking to construct a new station, after the Environment Agency ended its licence to abstract water at Hawridge due to its adverse effect on the river Chess. An official application is expected to be sent this year for approval, Thames Water is currently in discussion with Buckland Parish Council.

Current design plans from Thames Water

The water company needs a new abstraction resource in Buckinghamshire as the nearest existing one is located in Slough.

Thames Water says it is necessary to transfer water from the Buckland area as the current system does not have the capacity to provide water to all areas of Aylesbury. This is linked to the housing expansion planned throughout the Aylesbury area over the next decade.

Buckland Parish Council has noted that the station will be nine metres high at its peak, it is linked to a series of trunks that will pass through Aylesbury Vale to link together the new water system.

The area in Buckland Thames Water is hoping to build on

Mr Butler, who visited the village on Friday (19 January), said: “I’m extremely concerned about Thames Water’s plan for a booster station right next to

cottages in Buckland. Unsurprisingly, hundreds of residents oppose it. I visited the proposed site with Buckland Parish Council and saw for myself how totally unsuitable it is. The parish council has an alternative proposal that makes far more sense, should cost less, and would be far better for the local community. It’s even in the very same field! I want Thames Water to explain why they refuse to listen to common sense.”

The parish council has highlighted that the pumping station would similar in size to the nearby cottages.