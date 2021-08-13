A man from Aylesbury has been tasked with leading one leg of a 1,200 mile march campaigning for greater climate change awareness.

Adam Eveleigh, will be the lead walker as the march passes through St Albans, Hemel Hempstead, Tring, Aylesbury and Brill.

In total, hundreds of walkers will trek from Cornwall to Glasgow promoting environmental causes.

Aylesbury's Adam Eveleigh and Bishop Alan Smith

Cornwall and Glasgow were chosen as the start and finish point of the walk for their extra significance being the venues for the G7 and COP26.

The first walk started way back on June 14 following the G7 summit and is scheduled to last until October 30.

The event has been organised by the Young Christian Climate Network, a majority of campaigners are under 30.

The group wants to lobby world leaders and organisations into impacting change that will improve their generations' lives and those that follow.

Colette Joyce

Adam said: “The relay has been an absolute joy to be a part of, it’s been amazing to meet and walk with so many different people and the welcome from churches and local organisations who have gone out of their way to greet us, support us and get involved has been incredible.

“It has been a privilege to carry forwards the clear message we have received along the way that the people of Borehamwood, Watford, St Albans and elsewhere stand with our global

neighbours who are disproportionately suffering the effects of climate change, collectively standing up for justice and calling on our government to act.”

Adam's route finishes on August 15 in Oxford, today (August 13) he travels from Tring to Aylesbury, tomorrow the group set off from Aylesbury to Brill.

One parish joining the walk is St Bartholomew’s Church in St Albans. Teresa Clarke, a layperson from the church said: ";How important and uplifting this Relay is to show the country and the world that people care about the world and the environment.

"And meeting today in St Albans has been a great ecumenical opportunity for the local churches to come together."

Colette Joyce, justice and peace coordinator for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Westminster, added: "Walking through the Hertfordshire countryside has really helped me appreciate God's gift of creation that we're trying to protect.

"I want to support the Young Christian Climate Network as they have a strong vision of climate justice and a particular emphasis on climate finance that is extremely urgent and

necessary."

A spokesperson for the christian group concluded: "With both the G7 and COP hosted by the UK this year, Britain is in a unique position to set the tone for the discussions between world leaders.

"Prime Minister Boris Johnson can use these meetings to put pressure on the international community to pursue an agenda centred on climate justice.

"Many of the world’s poorest are facing the double threat of a global pandemic and the ongoing effects of climate change through extreme weather events such as floods and

droughts.

"While governments in the Global South try to fund relief measures from domestic budgets, they are saddled with crippling debts from both governments and banks.

"The UK’s pivotal role as host to the G7 and COP offers the opportunity to push for an inclusive green and just economic recovery plan which addresses the impacts of Covid, debt and climate change."