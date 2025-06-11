Aylesbury driver among first individuals fined for littering under new council policy

A driver caught littering in the Aylesbury area is among the first individuals to be fined for the offence in Buckinghamshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On April 26, this year, a driver was caught chucking a bottle of water out of their car on the A418 in Bierton; they have now been fined.

Bucks Council officials used the dashcam footage from the trailing vehicle as evidence to prosecute the offence. This evidence was passed onto the council via a report made on its website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been revealed that the council has penalised drivers caught littering from their cars by using new civil enforcement powers. These punishments are part of the authority’s wider For Bucks Sake anti-littering campaign, aimed at holding drivers to account when they are caught littering.

The driver was caught in the act

Bucks Council is using the Littering from Vehicles Outside London (Keepers: Civil Penalties) Regulations 2018 terms to issue a Penalty Notice (PN) to the registered keeper of a vehicle that is caught chucking rubbish, regardless of whether that person committed the act.

Bucks Council says it is one of the first authorities to adopt this approach and states it is quicker than taking legal action against the drivers.

Three individuals received fines of £500 under the policy.

In the first case, which relates to an incident which took place on April 4, 2025, a van driver was caught on roadside CCTV dropping litter from the passenger side footwell while parked on the A412 in Denham. Bucks Council has revealed that the fine was taken out of his wages after video footage captured the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dashcam footage from the incident in Aylesbury

In the final case, in Iver on May 15, 2025, a small sack of litter was thrown from a moving vehicle on the A412, scattering waste across the road and hedgerows. Roadside CCTV footage captured the incident, Bucks Council has revealed. The authority adds that the other two fines have been paid up in full.

Bucks Council is asking residents to report dashcam footage via its website here. Submissions must clearly show the offence and the vehicle’s registration number, the council advises.

Councillor Carl Jackson said: "We have a zero tolerance approach to littering of any kind in Buckinghamshire.”