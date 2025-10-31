Aylesbury among worst areas in England for tree coverage and has high air pollution levels

Aylesbury has one of the lowest levels of tree canopy coverage in England, new analysis shows.

The figures come from a new analysis of environmental threats by charity Friends of the Earth, who warned the risks of climate change are already a reality for millions across England.

It was released ahead of the Government’s publication of its revised climate plan, due next Wednesday.

The charity says the plan must improve people’s lives through measures including lower bills, better home insulation and new green jobs.

Their breakdown covers every parliamentary constituency in England, across a wide range of factors.

It shows just 10% of Aylesbury is covered in trees, among the lowest proportions of any constituency in the country.

South Holland and The Deepings, in Lincolnshire, and North East Cambridgeshire both had the lowest level of tree cover, with just 2%, while Farnham and Bordon, in the South East, had the most at 39%.

In addition, the data considers sewage pollution, respiratory disease levels and risks to life and property caused by climate change.

Mike Childs, head of policy at Friends of the Earth, said: "This data shows the true scale of environmental threats across England and reinforces why a strong climate plan is so important to protect communities.

"Flooded homes, dangerous heatwaves and filthy air are not abstract risks but realities for millions.

"Politicians who push false environmental narratives or call for weaker climate action are putting the people that elected them at risk."

The data also shows:

All neighbourhoods in Aylesbury have air pollution levels above the World Health Organisation's recommended level.

Some 15% of Aylesbury households are considered to be at enhanced risk of high heat.

There are 42 square metres of green space for every person in Aylesbury – broadly in line with the median across England of 43.

In total, 9,360 Aylesbury homes are deemed to be at risk of flooding, including 2,419 from rivers or the sea, and 6,941 from surface water.

Some 8% of Aylesbury households are classed as 'fuel poor'.

Mr Childs said the Government can take concrete action to tackle all these issues.

"By producing an ambitious programme to reduce emissions, the Government can simultaneously cut bills, boost renewable energy, create green jobs and improve public transport," he said.

"Outside the climate plan, it must also do far more to protect nature by taking a zero-tolerance approach to polluters to end the poisoning of our rivers and coasts.

"Climate action is not just about the environment – it’s primarily about people and creating healthier, happier places for us all to live."

A Government spokesperson said: "Ambitious climate and nature action is the only way to protect Britain’s way of life – which is why we have a mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower.

"Having inherited flood defences in the worst condition on record and nature in long term decline, we’ve begun decisive action to clean up our waters, restore our nature environment and protect communities from extreme weather.

"This includes securing investment to cut sewage spills in half by 2030, build new reservoirs, restore nature at scale and protect more than 900,000 properties from flooding by 2036."