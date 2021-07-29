Anti-plastic protesters challenge supermarket managers to make reductions in Tring

Environmentalists in Tring paraded through the town on Saturday (July 24) challenging supermarkets to reduce their use of plastic.

This anti-plastic protest was attended by members of Extinction Rebellion, Green Tring, Green Chesham and Plastic free Berco.

Other unaffiliated, concerned residents attended, the purpose of the parade was to challenge major supermarket chains to lower its use of plastic packaging.

The protesters outside Marks and Spencer

The protesters believe these chains and their partners use far too much unnecessary plastic packaging causing avoidable pollution.

Tring's protesters met at the Tesco store in Tring dressed dressed in waste plastic, carrying a giant fish made of waste plastic.

A letter was read out loud addressed to the Tesco manager the letter had four specific changes that the supermarket chain could make to be more environmentally-friendly.

It read:

A fish made from plastic waste

-Stop putting plastic net bags and plastic on most fruit and veg

-stop putting tins and bottles in plastic

-stop selling plastic shopping bags

-stop selling wrapping bread, toilet rolls, kitchen rolls etc. in plastic.

protest signs

The letter also contained information regarding the impact of plastic on the environment and sea creatures. It left supermarket managers with the message: 'don't let our planet down'.

Throughout the parade, protesters were chanting: “No more plastic, how fantastic!” Further stops were made at Morrisons at the Shell garage and the Marks and Spencer shop on Dolphin square.

Retail managers were handed the same letter at both stores and once again the letter was read out to onlookers and shoppers in the vicinity.