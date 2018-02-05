£700 fine for Steeple Claydon fly-tipper who dumped six sacks of rubbish

A man from Steeple Claydon has pleaded guilty to dumping six sacks of waste on a country road, because he couldn't stand the smell of the rubbish in his car.

Billy Dench, 23, of Sandholme, Steeple Claydon, pleaded guilty at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on January 17 to an offence of depositing household waste illegally.

The Magistrates fined Dench £305, and ordered him to pay prosecution costs of £293. He was also ordered to pay clean-up compensation of £60 and a victim surcharge of £30 – a total of £688.

A farmer, who found the refuse dumped in the roadside at North Farm Lane, in Kingswood, on October 23 of last year, reported the mess to the authorities. An investigation was launched and an investigator from the Waste Partnership of Buckinghamshire worked to gather evidence to prove where the rubbish had come from.

This led to Dench being identified as a person of interest. When interviewed, he explained that he had taken the waste to the household recycling centre at Buckingham on October 22, but the site was closed.

He then took the waste home, only to find his collection bin was full. The court heard how Dench planned to take the waste to another centre, in Aylesbury, but the smell from the waste 'proved overpowering' so he disposed of the sacks on the side of the road on his way to work

He accepted that this was wrong and, expressing remorse, stressed in court that he had accepted full responsibility as soon as he was contacted by the authorities.

Aylesbury Vale District Council cabinet member for environment and councillor for Great Horwood, Sir Beville Stanier, speaking on behalf of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire, said: "It's easy to check your household recycling centre opening times online, and you can even see how busy it is via live webcam. Instead, this man was left with household waste in his vehicle, and decided to deposit it in a roadside ditch, fully aware that this was completely unacceptable behaviour. As a result, he has the expense of a fine and costs, and also a criminal record."

The case was investigated and prosecuted by Buckinghamshire County Council working on behalf of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire.

Since November 2003, the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire has seen 640 convictions against individuals and companies for illegal dumping, and related offences. The council say this has resulted in a significant saving to the Buckinghamshire taxpayer, through reduced removal and disposal costs.

If you witness fly tipping taking place, or wish to report illegally dumped waste, please provide details online at www.buckscc.gov.uk/fly