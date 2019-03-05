Entries open for 2019's Bucks Best Kept Village competition

Entries are now open for this year's Buckinghamshire Best Kept Village competition.

The competition has been running for more than 60 years and is a popular showcase for the county’s villages and towns.

Joint chairmen Richard Pushman and Bill Chapple are encouraging villages to apply saying: "If a village or small town is considering entering the best kept village competition, we can’t stress enough what a great community activity entering can be.

"The competition gets communities working together towards a common goal and it is a great way of getting to the heart of what really makes a community tick.

"The competition is not difficult to enter and we don’t want any of the county’s villages to feel that they haven’t got what it takes to do well.

"The Best Kept Village competition is not just for ‘pretty’ villages – we want to see communities where everyone makes an effort to keep their surroundings well maintained.

"The competition is a good opportunity for villages to celebrate all the positive aspects of life in their village and say ‘well done’ to the people that get community projects up and running.”

Last year's winners across the various categories were Weedon, Padbury, Cheddington, Chalfont St Giles, Wendover and Cuddington.

Further information regarding the competition is available from its administrator Clive Parker by emailing bkvbucks@gmail.com or by telephoning 07734 886540.

The deadline for entries is April 30 2019 and judging will take place in June and July.

The winners will be announced by the end of July, and the presentations will take place in the winning villages on September 14.

Sponsors for the competition are George Browns, Motts Coaches, RT Machinery, Chiltern Brewery, Bucks County Council, Milton Keynes Council, Aylesbury Vale District Council, Chiltern District Council and Wycombe District Council.