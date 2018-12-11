"Energetic, lively, inquisitive and friendly" - Mandeville School staff lead tributes to young footballer Luca Campanaro

Luca Campanaro’s school headteacher has led tributes to the teenager who tragically died following a footballing accident at the weekend.

Luca Campanaro was involved in an on-pitch collision while playing for Bedgrove Dynamos under 15's squad during their away match at Harefield on Sunday.

He was airlifted to hospital in London but sadly passed away yesterday. His organs have been donated to save the lives of other children.

Andria Hanham - who taught Luca, 14 during his time at The Mandeville School, said that taking assemblies on Tuesday to tell pupils of the tragedy was one of the hardest things she has ever had to do.

She said: “There are no words to describe how we feel in losing Luca from our school community.

“He was an extremely popular boy and well-liked by his peers and staff. Moreover, he was known in the local community and had innumerable friendships so this news will shake many, many people.”

Mrs Hanham added: “Staff and students are supporting each other at this incredibly difficult time and are compiling a condolences book. The assemblies to all year groups that I took on Tuesday morning were the hardest I have ever done.

“Our kindest, heart-felt wishes are with the family.

And Mandeville staff also joined the tributes to a young man who they said was ‘thriving in all subjects’.

A joint statement read: “Luca was currently completing his GCSE courses in English, Maths, Science, History, Computing Science, Physical Education and a BTEC in Health and Social Care.

“He was thriving in all his subjects and on course for achieving excellent results. Luca was also an extremely competent and passionate sportsman in all activities. Most notably, Luca was a talented and integral member of the school’s football team.

“Luca was an energetic, lively, inquisitive, friendly and helpful young man. He always had a smile on his face and he was a popular member of The Mandeville School. He will be hugely missed. “

“Luca’s impact on The Mandeville School and his many friends cannot be underestimated. Our thoughts and support are with the family.”

A crowdfunding page has now been set up by family friend Dave Garricks to help raise money to give Luca the send off he deserves. A statement on the page said that the youngster's organs had been donated to save the lives of other children.

The crowdfunding page can be found here: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/dave-garricks?utm_term=g3QBM9wz2

The crowdfunding page has already raised close to its £10,000 goal with scores of people expressing their sympathy and devastation at the news.