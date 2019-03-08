Emphatic win for Green Party in Haddenham by-election

Aylesbury Vale District Council has its first Green Party councillor following yesterday's by-election in the Haddenham and Stone ward.

Green Party candidate David Lyons won the by-election after securing 1210 votes (51%).

David Lyons, who won yesterday's Haddenham by-election

In second place in the ward was Mark Bale, the Conservative Party candidate with 781 votes (33%), followed by Jim Brown (Lib Dem), 333 votes (14%) and Jennifer Tuffley (Labour) with 59 votes (2%).

There were a total of 2383 votes out of a possible electorate of 7357, which represents a turnout of 32%.

The make-up of the council is now 38 Conservatives, two Labour, 12 Liberal Democrats, one Independent Conservative and four Independent councillors.