Emergency services tackle garage fire in Aylesbury

The police and fire services have been at the scene of a garage fire in Aylesbury this lunchtime (Monday).

Bucks Fire and Rescue received calls about the incident in Hawthorn Close at 12.25pm.

Three fire engines, all based in Aylesbury, were sent to the fire which is believed to have affected two garages.

The fire is now under control and there are no reports of any injuries.

Police closed Oakfield Road at the junctions of Bierton Road and Stocklake while smoke from the fire has blown into Douglas Road.