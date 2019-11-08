Emergency services at scene of 'serious' crash on A422 near Buckingham between car and lorry

Library image

The crash happened during rush hour this morning (Friday) near Foscote and police have currently closed a stretch of the A422 between Maids Moreton and the Stratford Road roundabout.

The incident on Stratford Road involved a car and a lorry and firefighters at the scene have released an injured man from a car.

South Central Ambulance Service, who are also at the scene, have described the crash as 'serious' and say that the road is likely to be closed for a 'significant amount of time.'

Police are urging the public to avoid the area and find an alternative route.