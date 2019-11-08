Emergency services at scene of 'serious' crash on A422 near Buckingham between car and lorry
The emergency services are attending a crash between two vehicles on the A422 just outside Buckingham.
Friday, 8th November 2019, 9:20 am
The crash happened during rush hour this morning (Friday) near Foscote and police have currently closed a stretch of the A422 between Maids Moreton and the Stratford Road roundabout.
The incident on Stratford Road involved a car and a lorry and firefighters at the scene have released an injured man from a car.
South Central Ambulance Service, who are also at the scene, have described the crash as 'serious' and say that the road is likely to be closed for a 'significant amount of time.'
Police are urging the public to avoid the area and find an alternative route.
More on this as we get it.