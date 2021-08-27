Emergency services rushed to suspected gas leak in Aylesbury

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service has issued safety advice on gas leaks following a suspected incident in Aylesbury yesterday (26 August).

The emergency services rushed to a home on Humber Drive, at around 2pm, after a potential leak was reported as coming from the boiler.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene, South Central Ambulance Service responders attended and there was a Thames Valley Police presence too.

Two residents, a man and a woman were attended to by the paramedics.

Firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus and a gas monitor to enter the building, where no gas was traced.

They isolated the gas supply, and provided advice to the pair about getting the boiler inspected.

In reaction to this incident, the Bucks fire service wanted to re-inform residents of the best ways to maintain appliances and detect potential leaks. The fire service also wants to raise awareness around the signs of carbon monoxide poisoning.

A Bucks Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson advised: "Carbon monoxide is a gas which cannot be seen, smelt or tasted. Carbon monoxide poisoning occurs when a fuel burning appliance such as a boiler, gas or open fire has not been properly installed, maintained or ventilated. 200 people are hospitalised in the UK every year with carbon monoxide poisoning.

"To be screened for a Fire and Wellness visit please call Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service on 01296 744477 or email [email protected]

"For more information about the dangers of carbon monoxide visit http://projectshout.com/.

"If you think there is an immediate danger, call the Gas Emergency Helpline on 0800 111 999.

"Gas engineers who work on boilers, cookers, fires and all other gas appliances by law have to be registered with the regulatory body. To check if a gas engineer is registered, visit https://www.gassaferegister.co.uk/."

Beyond outlining the dangers of carbon monoxide Aylesbury's fire service highlighted poor ways people can often be guilty of poorly maintaining their home.

Here is the list of things, you shouldn't do:

-"Do not block chimneys, flues or air bricks

-"Do not use a barbecue or camping gas stove indoors

-"Do not continue to use an appliance which has a pilot light that is burning orange instead of blue, or an appliance which has sooty stains around it until it has been checked by a registered gas engineer"

Here is the advice Aylesbury's fire service believes you should follow:

-"Know the six symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning: headaches, dizziness, nausea, breathlessness, fainting/collapse and loss of consciousness, especially if the symptoms reduce when you leave your home

-"If you suspect you have carbon monoxide poisoning, open doors and windows, turn off gas appliances and leave the house. Seek medical treatment immediately from your doctor or go to hospital

-"Be vigilant for pilot lights that burn orange instead of blue, sooty stains on or near appliances or excessive condensation in the room. If you see these, contact a qualified gas engineer or your landlord to have your gas appliances and flues inspected

-"Be vigilant for coal or wood fires that burn slowly or go out. If you see this contact an engineer or your landlord to have your gas appliances and flues inspected

-"Dispose of cooling ash from solid fuel fires in a safe place outside

-"Install a carbon monoxide alarm compliant to British Standard EN 50291 in each room of your home where there is a fuel burning appliance and test it monthly