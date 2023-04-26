Emergency services called to carbon monoxide leak reported at property in Aylesbury Vale village

Emergency service responders rushed to a home in an Aylesbury Vale village where a carbon monoxide leak was reported.

On Monday morning (24 April) paramedics, firefighters, and two police officers raced to a home in Brownlow Lane, Cheddington.

Advertisement

Advertisement

By the time the fire service, which sent two engines to the scene, had arrived at the home a man and a woman had already evacuated the property.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service

A second woman was receiving treatment from South Central Ambulance paramedics at around 10:40am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A dog was identified by firefighters that appeared to be suffering the effects of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The canine was rescued by firefighters, who then used two sets of breathing apparatus and a gas monitor.

They isolated the gas supply, ventilated the house, and provided advice to people in the neighbourhood.