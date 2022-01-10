Emergency services called out after car overturns in ditch near Bicester
The occupants were helped from the vehicle by a passing motorist
Police, fire and ambulance services were called out after a car overturned into a ditch near Bicester.
A crew from Bicester Fire Station, along with South Central Ambulance service and Thames Valley Police attended the scene near Arncott just after 7.30am on Wednesday, January 5.
The car had left the road and come to rest upside down in a ditch near Arncott.
Both occupants were helped from the vehicle by a passing motorist and treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries.
With further cold weather forecast over the coming days, Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Service has reminded people to take extra care when driving in cold temperatures and icy conditions.
For road safety tips, visit www.365alive.co.uk/cms/content/road-safety