News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Emergency responders seal dangerous hanging window dangling from Aylesbury apartment

Bucks Fire and Rescue reports that the window was hanging precariously

By James Lowson
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 3:42 pm - 1 min read

Emergency responders were called out to seal a window that was dangling precariously from an apartment in Aylesbury.

This dangerously loose window was located in the Kingsbury development, Bucks Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the incident at 10:31 AM yesterday morning (5 October).

Read More

Read More
Main road closed in Aylesbury Vale as firefighters battle lorry fire
Bucks Fire and Rescue

Most Popular

One fire engine was sent to the scene, while a Thames Valley Police officer also assisted in making the area safe.

The path the window was hanging over was cordoned off by the authorities.

Firefighters worked to seal the window with assistance from the property landlord.