Emergency responders seal dangerous hanging window dangling from Aylesbury apartment
Bucks Fire and Rescue reports that the window was hanging precariously
By James Lowson
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 3:42 pm
- 1 min read
Emergency responders were called out to seal a window that was dangling precariously from an apartment in Aylesbury.
This dangerously loose window was located in the Kingsbury development, Bucks Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the incident at 10:31 AM yesterday morning (5 October).
Most Popular
One fire engine was sent to the scene, while a Thames Valley Police officer also assisted in making the area safe.
The path the window was hanging over was cordoned off by the authorities.
Firefighters worked to seal the window with assistance from the property landlord.