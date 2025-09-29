A woman suffered serious injuries after being involved in the collision

A woman in her 70s has been rushed to hospital after a two-vehicle collision was reported in a Bucks town this weekend.

A woman remains in hospital after a grey Nissan Juke and a white Seat Alhambra collided on Orchard Leigh in Chesham on Saturday.

Both vehicles crashed into each other head on at around 3.42pm. Thames Valley Police has confirmed the hospitalised woman. who is 73, remains in hospital with what it has described as ‘serious injuries’.

A 41-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and has since been released under investigation, Thames Valley Police adds.

Investigating officer, PC James Gordon of our Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this collision or any dash-cam footage that may have been captured.

“We are aware of a vehicle that stopped at the scene following the collision and spoke with local residents but unfortunately left prior to police attendance.

“If this was you, please make contact with Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or via our website quoting reference 43250494306.”