Woman dies in two-vehicle crash on A-road by Bucks village

A woman has died as a result of injuries suffered in a fatal collision near to a village in Buckinghamshire, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.

On 8 January, a black Ford Focus and a silver Vauxhall Corsa, were involved in a head-on collision near to Slapton.

At roughly 1.50pm the vehicles crashed when they were between the junction for Slapton and Leighton Buzzard just outside the village of Horton.

Thames Valley Police has announced that three people sustained serious injuries, the driver and passenger in the Ford Focus and the driver of the Vauxhall. They were all taken to hospital, the police force adds.

Police want dashcam footage from the scene

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police has confirmed that the driver of the Vauxhall, a woman aged in her 30s, died of her injuries in hospital on Tuesday (14 January).

It has also been confirmed that the other injured parties have been discharged from hospital.

Investigating officer PC Natalie Robinson of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This collision has occurred on a rural road between Slapton and Leighton Buzzard, and very sadly, a woman has since passed away.

“Her next of kin are aware and are being supported by Family Liaison Officers.

“My thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.

“I am appealing to anybody who was driving in the area and witnessed this collision to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“I’d be particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that has captured the collision, or the moments leading up to it, to contact us.

“You can make a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250011294.”