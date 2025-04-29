Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A property in Wendover was destroyed in a fire which also damaged neighbouring properties in the town.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed a two-storey home was destroyed in Aylesbury Road at around 4:15pm yesterday.

A spokesperson for the fire service confirmed the two storey semi-detached property, which is approximately 30m by 20m, was 100% damaged by the fire.

Five crews were sent to the scene yesterday afternoon, and the fire service has confirmed the incident was also attended by four police officers.

Paramedics from South Central Ambulance were also required to offer emergency support to those in close proximity to the blaze.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service crews used breathing apparatus sets, two hose reel jets, and two main jets, plus a thermal imaging camera to combat the blaze.

It has been confirmed by the fire department that a nearby property suffered damage to its first floor and loft as a result of the spreading fire.

A spokesperson for Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters isolated the gas and electrics and cordons were put into place. One adult was suffering the effects of smoke inhalation, minor burns to fingers and was handed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

“The fire investigation officer and Thames Valley Police were also in attendance.”

A spokesperson confirmed that the area has been inspected three times, since 11:30pm last night, to check the area is safe to the public.