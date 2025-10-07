Water restored in Aylesbury neighbourhood after pressure issues cause chaos and outage

Residents in an Aylesbury neighbourhood have water again after some households experienced a near 48-hour outage.

Most homes in Kingsbrook were without water for a majority of yesterday after a high pressure surge damaged the estate’s water system.

Kingsbrook View Primary School was forced to close after turning its water system off as a result of the shortage.

However, the school has reopened today and the issue is believed to be resolved.

A spokesperson for Leep Utilities, the company in charge of the area’s water network, said this morning: “Remedial work was carried out yesterday evening on the secondary pipe bursts caused by Sunday’s high-pressure incident. As a result, all customers should now have their water supply fully restored.

“Further work is still required to fully stabilise the network. This will be pre-planned and timed to minimise any disruption. We’ll share details including timings and any preparations customers may need to make as soon as these are confirmed. We’ll continue to monitor the supply closely in the meantime to ensure service remains stable.”

Residents confirmed on social media that their water systems were working again around 9-10pm last night. Unexpected changes to the pressure caused some households to flood and significant damage was spotted at one apartment block within the development.

Plumbing companies within the Buckinghamshire area have been offering their services to residents of Kingsbrook after it was confirmed that water damage would not be covered by Leep. Some parents contacted the Bucks Herald expressing how the sudden water loss had upset their children while parents had to make instant arrangements following yesterday’s school closure.

Another criticism made by residents was that it was easier to follow social media for updates on the situation than rely on the correspondence provided by Leep. The company has slammed for the delay in first acknowledging the fault and for its general communication. One resident said he was receiving different information via text and email to his neighbours.

Leep, which was approached to comment for the story, has been providing updates via its website as well as communicating directly with people affected via email and text messages.