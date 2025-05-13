UPDATED: Fatality confirmed after collision which closed Elmhurst Road in Aylesbury

Road closed as police investigate. Pic: National World

It has sadly been confirmed that someone has died following a collision which closed a major Aylesbury road overnight on Tuesday May 13th.

Emergency services were at the scene for some time as the Elmhurst Road was closed following the serious collision.

Eyewitnesses reported the collision was believed to have involved a motorcyclist and another vehicle.

Paramedics were seen tending to someone at the scene and it has now been confirmed to The Bucks Herald that someone has tragically died.

Police will be releasing more details shortly.