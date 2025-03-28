Two women hospitalised following two-vehicle collision on A41 in Grendon Underwood
Thames Valley Police has confirmed that two vehicles were involved in a collision in the Grendon Underwood area of the A-road on Saturday.
At around 6.05pm a silver Volvo XC60 was involved in a collision with a black Renault Captur on the A41 at the junction of Edgcott Road, Grendon Underwood.
It has been confirmed that the driver of the Volvo, a 41-year-old woman, sustained serious injuries and was treated in hospital, and has since been discharged.
The front seat passenger in the Renault, a 23-year-old woman, was also seriously injured, and she remains in hospital at this time.
Investigating officer PC Steve Leathersich of the Roads Policing Unit said: “This was a serious collision that has occurred in the early evening, resulting in serious injuries.
“At this stage, no independent witnesses have been identified, and so I am appealing to anybody who saw this collision or has any information that may assist this investigation to please get in touch with us.
“I would also like to hear from anybody who was driving in the area at around the time of the collision to please check their dash-cams, and contact us if it has captured anything that may help us.
“You can contact us online via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250140275.”