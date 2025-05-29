Two motorists hospitalised after crash on M40 involving HGVs

Police want dashcam footage from the scene

Two individuals involved in a collision on the M40 were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed two individuals involved in a crash on the M40 on Tuesday required hospital treatment.

At around 5pm, a HGV travelling in lane one of the M40 going southbound between junctions 9 and 10 was hit from behind by another HGV, Thames Valley Police reports. The police force adds that the incident took place when the vehicles were closer to junction 9 and near Bicester.

It has been confirmed that significant damage was caused to a tractor unit on the HGV that was hit. A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police announced that both drivers suffered serious injuries and remain in hospital receiving treatment. They added that no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Investigating officer PC Rob Crofts, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision to please come forward.

“If you saw anything or have dash-cam footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it, please get in touch.

“Anyone with information can call 101 or make an online report, via our website, quoting reference number 43250260507. “Alternatively, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”