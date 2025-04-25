Tribute paid to 'caring and funny' teenager who died in Bucks collision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family of a man, who died in a collision in Buckinghamshire, have paid tribute to their loved one.

Drew Doolan, who was 18 and lived in Marlow, died following a single vehicle collision on the A40 Oxford Road, Stokenchurch, on March 26.

This morning, his family have released a tribute to him via Thames Valley Police.

"Drew was HGV mechanic apprentice and he put everything into his career,” his mum and dad said in a statement.

Drew Doolan died in a collision earlier this year

“Drew was a polite, kind, caring, funny, loving and hardworking young man.

“He had a cheeky smile and an infectious laugh, he loved life and always had a positive outlook on life and took each day as it come.

“Drew was someone you could always rely on and was there when you needed him.

“I don’t think he realised how well liked and loved he was as he wasn’t good with receiving compliments due to him having ADHD and just took everything in his stride.

“Drew was a homely young man, he didn’t want nor ask for anything, he loved being indoors and he loved his family and valued family life and making memories with us all.

“He was taken too soon at the age of 18, left a huge hole in our hearts, and has left our world shattered and our family incomplete.

“We are devastated and heart broken and will never get over losing him.

“We will never have the opportunity to see Drew qualify as a HGV mechanic or to continue to fulfil his dreams. He had an amazing life ahead and was yet to experience so much in life. He was taken too soon and life will never be the same without Drew in it. He is forever in our hearts & thoughts.”

Drew’s vehicle collided with a tree on the Buckinghamshire road. Thames Valley Police confirmed he died at the scene.

His three sisters have also paid tribute to him. Shannon said: “Since you've been gone it's clear to see how loved you were and how many hearts you touched. You were the best brother I could have ever wished for. You have left a huge hole in our hearts and I will never stop missing you.”

“My brother Drew, he had a heart bigger than the sky and a smile that could heal, he brought light into every room and left behind memories that will be cherished forever. I miss you, not a day goes by that I don’t think about you,” his sister Portia said.

“If I had to describe my brother Drew, he was the light at the end of the tunnel, the one who made even the darkest moments brighter, and every ordinary day better just by being in it,” his sister Millie said.