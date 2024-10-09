Tragic news as Buckingham-born ex MK Dons star George Baldock is found dead in swimming pool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tragic news has emerged from Greece this evening as Buckingham-born ex MK Dons star George Baldock is found dead in his swimming pool.

Full-back Baldock, 31, landed a dream move to Greek giants Panathinaikos in the summer – signing a three-year contract as a free agent.

Baldock came through the system at MK Dons and established himself in the side before making his move to Sheffield United in the summer of 2017, having made more than 100 appearances.

Baldock, whose brother Sam also played for MK Dons, helped Sheffield United from League One up to the Premier League twice.

DERBY, ENGLAND - JULY 29: George Baldock of Sheffield United looks on during the pre-season friendly match between Derby County and Sheffield United at Pride Park on July 29, 2023 in Derby, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tragic news has emerged this evening, though, with national media in Greece and here in the UK reporting that Baldock has been found dead in his swimming pool in Greece.

Baldock, who was capped 12 times by Greece due to having a Greek grandfather, is said to have been found dead in the swimming pool at his property after his wife raised concerns having not heard from him for several hours.

His death was initially reported by Greek outlets including Sport24 and SDNA.

“After searching the suburban property, they found Baldock in the pool and called the emergency services,” reports state.

“A doctor as part of the response unit verified that Baldock had passed away.”

A statement from the Greek Super League on Twitter this evening read: “The entire Super League football family expresses its deep sorrow for the untimely loss of Panathinaikos and our national team footballer, George Baldock, and extends its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Police in the Greek capital of Athens are conducting an investigation.