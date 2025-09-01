Thousands share search appeal to find missing Aylesbury woman

Police officers are searching for Amy

Thousands of residents in Aylesbury and surrounding areas have shared a search appeal looking for a woman from the town.

At least 2,400 people have shared an appeal launched to help find Amy.

She is 36 years old and was last at the Quarry View Garden Care in Chinnor at around 1pm on Saturday.

Amy is described as a white woman who is about five foot five inches tall, of a slim build with blonde hair, although Thames Valley Police says she is known to dye it frequently.

Thames Valley Police adds that Amy has three stars tattooed behind her left ear, a blacked out stop-watch and a love heart tattoo on her wrist and a fortune cookie tattoo on her ankle.

The police force has also advised that Amy is known to frequent the quarry in Chinnor. A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “If you see her, please call 999. If you have information on her whereabouts, please call 101 or make an online report, quoting 43250444275.”

Since the police force posted a social media appeal asking for assistance finding Amy’s whereabouts, its post has been widely shared across Facebook groups on social media.