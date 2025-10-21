Substantial rise in suspected carbon monoxide poisoning cases recorded in Buckinghamshire

Cases of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning have risen sharply in Buckinghamshire, according to new data.

Figures obtained via Freedom of Information requests sent by campaign group Project Shout, show that a 402% spike in cases has been reported in the county over a five-year period.

Data was released to campaigners from the UK Fire Service and a similar rise in cases has been recorded across the country.

Across the UK, suspected incidents which were reported to fire services more than doubled since 2020. Firefighters attended 7,703 incidents this year up from 3,876 five years ago.

Carbon monoxide is a highly toxic gas produced when fuels such as gas, oil or wood do not burn completely, often as a result of faulty or poorly maintained appliances. It cannot be seen, smelled or tasted, which is why it is often called the ‘silent killer’.

Emma Cook, campaign manager for Project SHOUT, said: “These figures show that the threat from CO (carbon monoxide) remains as real as ever. The simplest and most effective way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to have an audible CO alarm installed, which costs around £20 but can save lives.”

Data released by the campaign group shows that 50 people die in the UK every year as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning , with thousands more needing hospital treatment.

It is believed that the cost of living struggles many people in the UK are feeling is compounding the problem. Further research the campaign group has shared shows that more than two-thirds of homeowners are delaying or skipping their annual boiler service due to financial pressures.

Common symptoms of the poisoning include dizziness, tiredness, headaches, nausea and flu-like symptoms. They are often mistaken for seasonal illnesses or hangovers. People frequently report feeling better when they leave their home and worse again on returning.

Ms Cook added: “Make sure all gas appliances are serviced regularly by a qualified Gas Safe engineer and that your CO alarm is working. If your alarm sounds, treat it seriously - get out, call the emergency services and don’t go back inside until it’s declared safe.”