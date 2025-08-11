A unit at an innovative business site in Aylesbury was damaged after a major fire.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that one of the units at Westcott Venture Park was 100% destroyed.

Six fire engines were sent to the innovative business site at around 6:33am yesterday. Thames Valley Police officers were also sent to the blaze and warned residents living nearby to close their windows.

According to estimates from the fire service, the building that went up in flames was 80m by 30m. It was used by businesses to store household and building waste.

It has also been revealed that the fire service used one water carrier, ground monitors, and two main jets were used to tackle the blaze.

A spokesperson for Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said this morning: “100 per cent of the building was affected by the fire. The electrics were isolated by the electricity company and cordons were put in place by firefighters. Crews are expected to remain on scene for some time.”

Residents who live near to the park were also warned to keep their windows shut as a precaution. A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “There is no cause for public concern and the situation is under control. As a precaution, we advise local residents to keep windows and doors closed to prevent smoke from entering homes.”

Westcott Venture Park is best known for hosting innovative space and aerospace businesses. Drone testing and rocket firing competitions have been held at the site in recent years. The UK Space Agency is based at the business park which is located near Aylesbury.