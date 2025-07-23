Search appeal launched to find missing teenage girl with links to Aylesbury

Kelly is missing

A search appeal has been launched to help find a missing girl with links to Aylesbury.

Yesterday, Northamptonshire Police launched a search appeal to help locate Kelly. She is a 16-year-old girl from Northampton and was last seen at 8.20pm on Monday.

Northamptonshire Police describe her as a girl who is around five foot five inches tall, of medium build who has long blonde hair. According to police intelligence she was wearing a black jumper, blue jeans and white Nike trainers when she was last spotted.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “If you have seen Kelly or have information about where she is, please call us on 999 quoting missing person reference MPN4/2318/25. Kelly, if you see this appeal, please get in touch with us as soon as possible. You're not in trouble, we just need to make sure you are OK.”

Thames Valley Police confirmed today that she has links to the Aylesbury area.