Road closure confirmed after two-vehicle collision on A413 in Aylesbury Vale

Two vehicles were involved in a collision this morning

Police officers have closed a road in Aylesbury Vale after a two-vehicle collision occurred earlier today.

This morning, two cars were involved in a collision on the A413. The vehicles collided between Winslow and Whitchurch.

Thames Valley Police has now confirmed that the road is closed in both directions.

A spokesperson for the force reported that neither driver suffered serious injuries. They added: “Please adjust your journeys accordingly.”

The latest update from the police regarding the closure came at 6:45am.