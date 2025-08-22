Road closure confirmed after two-vehicle collision on A413 in Aylesbury Vale
Police officers have closed a road in Aylesbury Vale after a two-vehicle collision occurred earlier today.
This morning, two cars were involved in a collision on the A413. The vehicles collided between Winslow and Whitchurch.
Thames Valley Police has now confirmed that the road is closed in both directions.
A spokesperson for the force reported that neither driver suffered serious injuries. They added: “Please adjust your journeys accordingly.”
The latest update from the police regarding the closure came at 6:45am.