Road closure confirmed after two-vehicle collision on A413 in Aylesbury Vale

By James Lowson
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 09:33 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2025, 10:18 BST
Two vehicles were involved in a collision this morningplaceholder image
Two vehicles were involved in a collision this morning
Police officers have closed a road in Aylesbury Vale after a two-vehicle collision occurred earlier today.

This morning, two cars were involved in a collision on the A413. The vehicles collided between Winslow and Whitchurch.

Most Popular

Thames Valley Police has now confirmed that the road is closed in both directions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the force reported that neither driver suffered serious injuries. They added: “Please adjust your journeys accordingly.”

The latest update from the police regarding the closure came at 6:45am.

News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice