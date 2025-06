Police officers remain at the scene

Emergency services are on the scene at a collision reported in Aylesbury this morning (27 February).

Emergency responders rushed to a crash on Bellingham way. A road closure has been put in place between the junction of Broughton Lane and Douglas Road.

Thames Valley Police has said the road closure will remain in place until the area is safe while officials tend to the accident.

Residents have warned of delays in and around central Aylesbury as a result of the early morning collision.