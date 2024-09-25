Residents remain without power after fire in Aylesbury Vale town with gas company removing gallons of water

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents remain without power in parts of an Aylesbury Vale town following a fire which impacted gas mains in the area.

Last Wednesday (18 September), a fire started in gas pipes on Lowndes Way in Winslow, which spread to destroy a digger in the neighbourhood.

Roughly 800 homes lost power as a result of the damage to the gas mains and many remain without power one week on.

An estimated 150,000 litres of water have been pumped out of the pipes, after it is believed that they entered the site during the emergency incident.

Three fire engines were sent to the scene

SGN, the gas distribution company overseeing the project, estimates that around 230 homes are still dealing with the extended power cut.

In its latest update, the provider said it hoped to restore power to many more homes by 5pm today (25 September).

To assist residents without access to crucial services the company has set up a customer services hub at Winslow Public Hall.

Residents were offered showering facilities at Swan Pool & Leisure Centre and Sir Thomas Fremantle Secondary School during the week.

Staff at SGN have been visiting eligible homes to restore power and asking residents not to attempt to do so themselves.

A compensation scheme has been agreed with Ofgem with residents receiving £70 per household for each complete 24-hour period their homes had no gas.

A company spokesperson said: “There is no need to apply for this as it’s paid automatically. If you’re not sure who your energy supplier is, you can find their name on the top of your gas bill. It usually takes four to five weeks for your compensation to be processed. However, it can sometimes take up to three months to show on your account, depending on your supplier’s billing cycle.”

Specialist contractors were also hired to assist with the large-scale project, SGN stated.

Earlier updates from the gas company revealed unexpected difficulties had slowed engineers’ progress in completing reconnections. A SGN spokesperson added: “In many properties, the water has made its way into individual service pipes and meters. This takes a lot longer to remove.”

Emergency Services were called out to the fire at around 6:20pm with Bucks Fire and Rescue Service sending three fire engines to the scene. Firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus, one main jet, two hose reel jets, two ground monitors to extinguish the fire on the gas main.

One man required medical attention as a result of the incident and was treated by paramedics from South Central Ambulance at the scene.