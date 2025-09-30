Politicians slam 'reckless' Bucks and Milton Keynes fire service proposals

Politicians have reacted angrily to plans that could see nearly a third of Buckinghamshire’s fire engines scrapped.

Lead members of the Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes Fire Authority have agreed to take forward two proposals that would cut the fleet from 30 to 22 engines.

The options are now being tested in “pre-public consultation” focus groups before going to the full authority for approval on November 12. If approved, a 10-week consultation will follow, with a final decision expected in March 2026.

Conservative MPs Greg Smith and Joy Morrissey have condemned the proposals, accusing the Liberal Democrat–chaired authority of endangering public safety.

“The recklessness of the Liberal Democrat Chaired Fire Authority in proposing closure of Great Missenden Fire Station, Stokenchurch Fire Station and removing Haddenham’s only Fire Engine is frankly dangerous,” Mid Buckinghamshire MP Greg Smith said.

“The first duty of any arm of the State is to keep people safe, and this left-wing coalition is risking lives by reducing fire cover in our communities so significantly.”

Both options involve the loss of eight fire engines. Option one would see the closure of Great Missenden and Stokenchurch stations, with all engines withdrawn from those sites and from Haddenham. Beaconsfield, Amersham and Buckingham would be reduced to a single truck, while High Wycombe and West Ashland would each lose one engine.

Option two avoids closures but still removes eight engines: one each from Amersham, Aylesbury, Beaconsfield, Broughton, Buckingham and High Wycombe, with West Ashland losing two.

Joy Morrissey, MP for Beaconsfield, Marlow and South Bucks villages, accused the Lib Dem-led coalition of “putting politics before public safety.”

She said: “There is no financial case for these cuts, and it is a dangerous folly to be proposing cutting fire engines and closing stations when the Labour Government is imposing exponential housing growth on Buckinghamshire.

“I am pleased our Conservative Fire Authority team are opposed to this disastrous plan and will try and stop it.

“A proposed 50 per cent cut to the service that protects my constituents in Beaconsfield, Burnham, Bourne End and the surrounding villages is wholly unacceptable. The Lib Dems need to hear our voice loud and clear.”

Both MPs, alongside Buckinghamshire Conservatives, have launched a petition against the plans, pledging to present it to the authority before its final decision.

In a statement, Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “First and foremost, we want to reassure people that no decisions have been made about the future of fire engines or fire stations in Buckinghamshire.

“We want to be absolutely clear: public safety will never be compromised. The Fire Authority will review refined options in public on 12 November. If approved, a 10-week consultation will follow so staff, partners, and residents can have their say.”