Thames Valley Police has dispelled rumours of an incident involving a weapon, believed to have taken place in an Aylesbury Vale town, discussed on social media last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police has said that no incident involving a weapon occurred in Buckingham last Wednesday.

Rumours of a threat to public safety spread across social media in Buckingham, after children were briefly kept behind at Buckingham School as a safety precaution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An email, that was shared on Facebook groups, was sent to parents stating: “We received reports of a potential significant safeguarding risk to our students outside of school.

Buckingham School

“As a precaution, we kept our students in school for their own safety until we had received reassurance that there was no risk. “We would like to congratulate each and every one of our students, who behaved impeccably, remained calm, and followed all instructions immediately and safely.”

According to parents on Facebook, the incident was said to have lasted for around 15 minutes and the school received praise for its clear communication.

A spokesperson for Buckingham School declined to comment further on the incident, but said that parents had been informed via the institution’s official communication channels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Thursday a spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said in a statement: “We understand there have been concerns regarding a suspected incident involving a weapon in Buckingham yesterday (19/3).

“We would like to reassure the community that no such incident occurred, and there is no threat to public safety.

“On Tuesday (18/3), officers attended a fear-for-welfare incident, during which no criminal offences were identified. We believe that concerns may have originated from this incident.

“If you have any questions or concerns please feel free to approach our officers and PCSOs who are patrolling the local area.”