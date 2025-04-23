Police 'extremely concerned' about Steeple Claydon girls who went missing wearing school uniforms in Buckingham over 24 hours ago

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Thames Valley police Police Inspector says he is 'extremely concerned' about two Steeple Claydon girls, aged 12 and 13, who went missing wearing their school uniforms in Buckingham over 24 hours ago.

Police officers are appealing for help from the public in tracing Elina, aged 13, and Keyra aged 12, who are both from Steeple Claydon and were last seen in Buckingham on Tuesday April 22 at around 8.20am.

Elina is around 5ft 3ins tall with straight long black hair. Keyra is around 5ft 3ins tall, of slim build, with long, wavy dark brown hair. They were both wearing school uniform.

Investigating officer Inspector Oliver Brixey said: “We are growing extremely concerned for both Elina and Keyra’s welfare as they have not been seen since Tuesday.

Missing Keyra and Elina. Photos: TVP

"We have been working hard to find them both since they were reported missing earlier today but now we need the public's help.

“I am appealing for anyone with information on their whereabouts to please come forward.

“If you see them, please call 999, quoting reference number 43250194485 for Elina and 43250194486 for Keyra.”