Police 'concerned' for welfare of missing man from Aylesbury
A police appeal has been launched to help locate a missing man last seen in the Aylesbury area.
Yesterday, Thames Valley Police asked for the public’s help locating Alex who was reported as missing on Monday.
Thames Valley Police confirmed he has links to High Wycombe, Marlow, and Kent, as well as Aylesbury.
A spokesperson for the police force said: “If you see Alex, please call 999 quoting reference number 43250182037 as we have concerns for his wellbeing.”