Michael has been reported as missing

Police officers are concerned for the welfare of a missing man from Buckingham who was reported as missing in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Thames Valley Police has launched an urgent appeal asking for the public’s help locating Michael. He is 75 years old and went missing between 4am and 6am on Saturday.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed he is known to frequent the Coopers Wharf area of Buckingham, as well as the Bourton Park and Brackley Road areas.

Officers believe he is wearing a grey jacket and grey trainers, and possibly wearing a blue baseball cap with “BG” written in white on it.

Investigating officer Inspector Jon Muldoon, said: “We are concerned for Michael’s welfare and are appealing for anyone with information about him to come forward.

“Significant search activity is ongoing in order to trace him and we are being supported by Buckingham Search and Rescue.

“We would ask anyone in the Coopers Wharf, Bridge Street, and surrounding areas to check CCTV, ring doorbell, or dash-cam footage and get in touch if it shows a possible sighting.

“If people could check their footage from 4am Saturday (11/10) onwards. Additionally we would ask people to check their sheds and outbuildings.

“If anyone sees him please call 999, or if you have information about where he might be please add it to our online missing persons page, quoting reference 43250519358.”