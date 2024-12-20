Police 'concerned' for missing teenage boy with links to Aylesbury

Kyle was reported as missing last Friday

Nottinghamshire Police has launched an urgent appeal to help find a missing teenage boy with links to Aylesbury.

This week, the police force has asked for the public’s help finding, Kyle, stating that it is ‘concerned’ for his safety.

Kyle was last seen in the St Ann’s area of Nottinghamshire at around 6:45pm on Friday (13 December).

Nottinghamshire Police has confirmed the 17-year-old has links to Aylesbury, Slough and Banbury.

According to police descriptions he is five foot 10 inches tall, of a slim build with afro style hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket and hoodie, black joggers and black trainers – possibly Jordans.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said: “We are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him. If you have seen Kyle or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 813 of the 13th of December 2024.”