Police 'concerned' for missing man last seen in Aylesbury

By James Lowson
Published 30th Oct 2025, 15:02 GMT
Raul has been reported as missingplaceholder image
Raul has been reported as missing
Police officers are concerned for the welfare of a missing man who was last sighted in Aylesbury.

Today, Thames Valley Police has launched a social media appeal asking for the public’s help locating Raul.

Most Popular

He was last seen in Aylesbury at around 11:40am on Sunday, but the police force believes Raul has since travelled to the Wycombe area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Raul has been described as a white man with brown hair and a large brown beard, he was last seen wearing a black coat, black trousers and black trainers. Thames Valley Police advises that Raul also has a scorpion and lightning tattoo on his face.

A spokesperson for the police force added: “If you have seen Raul or have any information that could help us locate him, please call 101 quoting Occurrence Number 43250546512.”

Related topics:PoliceAylesburyThames Valley PoliceWycombe
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice