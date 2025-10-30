Police 'concerned' for missing man last seen in Aylesbury

Raul has been reported as missing

Police officers are concerned for the welfare of a missing man who was last sighted in Aylesbury.

Today, Thames Valley Police has launched a social media appeal asking for the public’s help locating Raul.

He was last seen in Aylesbury at around 11:40am on Sunday, but the police force believes Raul has since travelled to the Wycombe area.

Raul has been described as a white man with brown hair and a large brown beard, he was last seen wearing a black coat, black trousers and black trainers. Thames Valley Police advises that Raul also has a scorpion and lightning tattoo on his face.

A spokesperson for the police force added: “If you have seen Raul or have any information that could help us locate him, please call 101 quoting Occurrence Number 43250546512.”