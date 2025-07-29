Police authorise road closure in Aylesbury Vale after crash
Thames Valley Police has confirmed that part of a through road in Aylesbury Vale has been closed following a collision in the area.
This morning, the police force confirmed that part of Nash Road has been closed off while officers make the area safe.
The closure is between Thornton and Nash and there is no access to the route via Beachampton Road and Thornborough Road.
Thames Valley Police has not released further information as to the seriousness of the crash and whether any involved parties were injured as a result of the collision.
Motorists have been advised by the police that the closure is expected to remain in place for a few hours. The police force posted its latest update at 8:45am this morning.