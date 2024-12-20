Police appeal launched as female from Aylesbury is reported as missing

Adrienne was reported as missing earlier this week

A police appeal has been launched after a person from Aylesbury was reported as missing.

Adrienne, who is from the Aylesbury area, was reported as missing earlier this week. Thames Valley Police has confirmed that she has links to London while police intelligence suggests she may have travelled to Luton.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “It is our understanding that she has travelled to the Luton area and we are concerned for her. If you have seen Adrienne or have any relevant information that could help with locating her, please call us on 101, quote reference number 43240606798.”