Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision between a pedestrian and a motorcycle in Aylesbury

A pedestrian remains critically injured in hospital after a collision with a motorbike in Aylesbury yesterday (Thursday).

The incident took place at 6.45pm on Wendover Road between the roundabouts of Bedgrove and Hampden Hall.

A man in his 30s was involved in a collision with a grey Suzuki motorbike.

The pedestrian was hospitalised with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries, and remains in hospital, where he is in a critical but stable condition, according to police.

The motorcyclist was not injured.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward with investigating officer Thomas Piercy from the Roads Policing Unit saying: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this collision or who may have dash-cam of the incident or the moments leading up to it to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“You can make a report online or by calling us on 101, quoting reference 43240539579.”