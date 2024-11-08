A cause for concern against Bucks Fire and Rescue has been closed by inspectors.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services has published a letter to Bucks Fire and Rescue saying it was “pleased to see the significant steps the service has taken in response to the causes of concern”, issued in October last year.

Last year, inspectors warned Bucks Fire and Rescue they had not done enough since their last inspection to “provide clear direction to make sure its teams can prioritise work according to risk.”

They also said in October 2023 that not enough had been done to improve equality, diversity and inclusion within the service.

The following month Bucks Fire and Rescue submitted an action plan setting out how it would address the causes of concern raised.

In May, a revisit took place to review progress against the action plan, including interviews with staff responsible for developing the plan, and managers responsible for prevention, protection and equality and diversity and inclusion.

In the latest letter, inspectors praise the progress of Bucks Fire and Rescue in these areas, saying the service has “improved the way it identifies and prioritises those most at risk of fire or other emergencies.”

Inspectors added that the service “has made good progress in improving how its teams prioritise risk” and the “way it promotes diversity, equality and inclusion.”

A virtual revisit is scheduled to take place in January 2025, where inspectors will assess whether the service has made satisfactory progress with its action plan, and if the service it provides to the public has improved.