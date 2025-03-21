National Express services to London Heathrow Airport suspended as fire sees thousands of flights cancelled
The coach operator, which has a coach station in Milton Keynes, is contacting customers affected and is offering free ticket amendments to those impacted.
National Express services to London Gatwick, London Stansted and London Luton Airport are still operating as normal.
More than 1,350 flights coming in and out of Heathrow are expected to be affected.
The London Fire Brigade said that the blaze began at a transformer in a power station, which supplies the airport with power.
Around 150 people have been evacuated following the fire.
A spokesperson for National Express said: “All services to and from London Heathrow Airport are suspended until 23:59 and we are proactively contacting customers due to travel today for a free ticket amendment.
“Customers are advised to check our website and social media channels for the latest updates.”