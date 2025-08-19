A motorcyclist suffered life-changing injuries as a result of the crash

A motorcyclist has been hospitalised after being involved in a collision that took place in Buckinghamshire this weekend.

Thames Valley Police reports that at around 8:45pm on Sunday, a blue Citroen C1 was involved in a collision with a red Yamaha motorcycle on Byrants Bottom Road in Great Missenden.

The police force has also confirmed that the motorcyclist was rushed to hospital with injuries it describes as serious and life-changing but they are in a stable condition.

Investigating officer, PC Oliver Wickes, of the Amersham Roads Policing Unit said: “I am appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage of either of these vehicles from that night.

“A young person has sustained life changing injuries, and we are working to ascertain the cause of the collision and to get answers for those directly involved.

“If any motorists in the area that have dash-cam could please check as to whether anything significant was caught, as it could help our investigation.

“You can contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101, quoting reference number 43250419201, or by making a report online via our website.

“If you do not wish to speak to the police you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, who will take your information 100% anonymously.”