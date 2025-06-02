Motorcyclist hospitalised after collision involving BMW and motorbike near Thame
On Saturday at around 5:20pm, a Aprilia RSV 07 motorbike and a BMW X3 on the B4012, Thame Road between Tetsworth and Thame.
Thames Valley Police has confirmed that the motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital at this time.
The police force adds that no arrests have been made in connection with the crash.
Investigating officer PC Ben Rowlands, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision to please come forward.
“If you saw anything or have dash-cam footage of the motorbike or the car prior to the collision or the incident itself, please get in touch.
“Anyone with information can call 101 or make an online report, via our website, quoting reference number 43250267934. Alternatively, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”