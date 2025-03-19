Missing person appeal launched to find man with links to Bucks last seen in Thame

Simon has been reported as missing

Thames Valley Police has launched a missing person appeal to help find a man who was last seen in Thame.

Police officers are searching for Simon, a 42-year-old who has links to Oakley in Buckinghamshire, as well as Henley, Brill and Headington.

Thames Valley Police describes Simon as white, around five foot seven inches tall with dark brown short cropped hair.

The police force says he is likely to be wearing a navy blue hat.

People with information on Simon’s whereabouts are asked to contact the police quoting investigation number 43250132984.