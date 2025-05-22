Marsworth pub landlords confirm they are ok and reunited with cat after major fire

The pub landlords working at the historic Marsworth pub which caught fire yesterday, have confirmed they are ok after the blaze.

Landlords Peter and Amanda Oxley confirmed they are unharmed following the fire at the Red Lion in Marsworth.

The blaze, that started in the pub’s roof, required a response from eight fire engines and took place at just after noon yesterday.

Witnesses say that the fire was quickly brought under control by Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service that used three hose reel jets and one main jet to stop the blaze.

A photo of the Red Lion taken today. Photo by Nigel Wright

Thames Valley Police also attended the scene and ensured the area was safe by creating a perimeter around the thatched property on Vicarage Road. At the time of writing the authorities have not confirmed the cause of the fire.

Residents discovered that Peter and Amanda’s cat Dylan had also fled the scene. He is now being looked after by friends of the landlords, it has been confirmed.

The landlords have also expressed their relief that all their clothes were undamaged during the emergency incident. Five guests, who were in the pub when the fire first started, also managed to escape without suffering injuries.

Peter and Amanda said: “Thank you. We are overwhelmed with the support the community is sending us.”

The usually quiet village of Marsworth is said to have been shaken by the incident and many concerned onlookers took to social media to discover why they could hear sirens and see the village sky filled with smoke.

Residents were quick to rally around the landlords of the Grade II listed 17th century pub. A GoFundMe page has been set up by the pub’s neighbour Kristian Latham, which can be viewed online here.

The news has been described as “devastating” by villagers, resident and Bucks Herald columnist Kate Andrew described the pub as a “really valued village hub”. She added that under Peter and Amanda’s stewardship it has proved really popular and events are often held at the venue including a well-attended recent VE Day anniversary celebration.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service left the scene after a reinspection carried out just before 9pm yesterday.