Man rescued from his vehicle in Aylesbury after it rolled over during collision

Emergency services rushed to a collision in Aylesbury this morning

A man was rescued from his car after it was involved in a collision in Aylesbury this morning.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed a man had to be broken out of his car in Friarage Road at around 7:30am this morning.

He received medical attention from emergency responders following the crash this morning, local services have revealed.

Two fire engines and paramedics were sent to the scene and when they arrived they found the vehicle upside down.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has described the man as ‘medically’ trapped and confirmed he had suffered head injuries as a result of the crash.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “Firefighters provided immediate emergency care and assisted South Central Ambulance Service release the adult from the car and handed him into their care.”

There was also a police presence at the scene and no further updates on the man’s condition have been provided at the time of writing.